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Yamaha R2: Price, variants, and delivery details.

The Yamaha R2 model comes in 3 variants and 5 attractive colours: Metallic Black, Dark Bluish Grey, Matte White Pearl, Racing Blue, and Metallic Grey. The base variant costs ₹2.30 lakh, the Quick Shifter variant is priced at ₹2.39 lakh, and the top-end YZF-R2 M variant will set you back by ₹2.53 lakh (all ex-showroom prices). These new Yamaha R2 bikes will be sold exclusively through Yamaha Blue Square dealerships. Deliveries are set to begin from mid-September 2026. The R2 will join the R15, MT-15, and XSR 155 in Yamaha's Indian lineup.