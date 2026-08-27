Yamaha R2: R15 Legacy Gets Bigger With New Performance Bike!
Yamaha Motor has finally launched the much-awaited Yamaha YZF-R2 in India, targeting young riders. With a starting price of ₹2.30 lakh, this bike is all set to give tough competition to rivals like the KTM RC 200 and Karizma XMR 210.
Yamaha's big surprise for young Indian riders.
A brand-new 204cc engine for killer performance.
The Yamaha R2 packs a completely new 204cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. This powerhouse produces 26.5 PS (26.1 bhp) of power at 10,000 rpm and 19.1 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. Unlike the R15's SOHC engine, this one uses a Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) setup. What's special is that its engine valves get the same Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating used in the flagship YZF-R1, which reduces friction and makes the ride super smooth and fast.
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The lightest racing machine in its entire segment.
For this bike, Yamaha has used a specially designed, all-new diamond steel frame that weighs just 14 kg. With a total curb weight of only 149 kg, the Yamaha R2 has created a new record. It is now the lightest bike in its segment, beating competitors like the KTM RC 200 and the Hero Karizma XMR.
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Packed with mind-blowing tech and features.
Yamaha R2: Price, variants, and delivery details.
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