How To Wash Rice Properly? Know How Many Times You Should Rinse It Before Cooking
Wondering how many times you should wash rice before cooking? Learn the right way to rinse rice, common washing mistakes to avoid and simple kitchen hacks for cleaner, better-cooked rice every time.
Why do we wash rice?
People wash rice mainly to get rid of dust, starchy powder, and other tiny impurities. If the rice looks extra dusty, you'll naturally need more water to clean it properly.
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How many times should you wash rice?
According to food experts, you generally only need to wash rice twice with clean water. If you're using high-quality rice, even a single wash is enough. This simple step also helps you save a lot of water.
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Do this before washing rice
Many of us think washing rice four or five times makes it super clean. But you can first clean the rice by picking out stones and winnowing it. This old-school method reduces the need for excessive washing and saves water.
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The right way to wash rice
When you wash rice, avoid rubbing the grains hard with your hands. Just put the rice in water and gently swirl it. Rubbing too much can make the cooked rice sticky and mushy. And don't throw away that starchy water! You can use it for your plants. In villages, people often give this water to their cattle.
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