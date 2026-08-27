When you wash rice, avoid rubbing the grains hard with your hands. Just put the rice in water and gently swirl it. Rubbing too much can make the cooked rice sticky and mushy. And don't throw away that starchy water! You can use it for your plants. In villages, people often give this water to their cattle.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: What Goes Into Perfect Rakhi Thali? Items-Timing, Here's All You Need To Know