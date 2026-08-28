Drinking Cold Water Causes Colds—Fact Or Myth? Here’s What You Need To Know
Does drinking cold water actually cause a cold? Discover the science behind this widely believed health myth, what really causes the common cold and whether chilled water is harmful to your health.
The real culprit is a virus, not water.
As soon as the rainy or winter season starts, elders at home warn against drinking cold water to avoid catching a cold. Many believe that eating ice cream or drinking refrigerated water will surely lead to a runny nose the next day. But what do science and medicine say? Is there a real connection between cold water and a cold?
Here's the actual truth. Doctors say viruses, particularly the Rhinovirus, cause the common cold. The virus spreads through the air or by touching an infected person, not from the temperature of the water you drink.
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Why do colds increase during monsoon?
According to Dr. Anil Gomber, if you already have a sore throat, allergy, or a minor infection, drinking cold water can cause temporary irritation. Cold water can constrict the blood vessels in your throat, which might briefly weaken the local immune response. This can make existing symptoms worse, but it won't create a new infection.
During the monsoon, the cool weather helps viruses spread more easily. People also tend to stay indoors together, increasing the chances of infection spreading from person to person. People often link this to cold water, but the real cause is the viral infection.
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How to prevent a cold?
Here are some simple tips to avoid catching a cold:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap
- Keep a safe distance from people who have a cold or cough
- Get 7-8 hours of sleep daily to boost your immunity
- Eat fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin C
- Drink enough water to keep your body hydrated
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When should you see a doctor?
A common cold usually gets better in 3-4 days. However, you must see a doctor immediately if you have a high fever, difficulty breathing, a persistent cough, or chest pain. If drinking cold water makes your throat feel uncomfortable, it's better to drink lukewarm water. But remember, the idea that cold water itself causes a cold is just a myth!
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