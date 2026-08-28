As soon as the rainy or winter season starts, elders at home warn against drinking cold water to avoid catching a cold. Many believe that eating ice cream or drinking refrigerated water will surely lead to a runny nose the next day. But what do science and medicine say? Is there a real connection between cold water and a cold?

Here's the actual truth. Doctors say viruses, particularly the Rhinovirus, cause the common cold. The virus spreads through the air or by touching an infected person, not from the temperature of the water you drink.

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