On August 28, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely stable, maintaining levels set after a price hike on May 25. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 102.12 per litre. Among the listed cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest prices, with petrol at Rs 115.69 and diesel at Rs 103.82.

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged across major Indian cities on August 28, 2026, with rates continuing at levels seen after the latest revision by state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The current prices follow the May 25 revision, when petrol prices were increased by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel rates by Rs 2.71 per litre.

For motorists, Delhi continues to record petrol above the Rs 100-per-litre mark. Petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. Mumbai remains among the costlier major metros, with petrol at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre.

Hyderabad has the highest petrol price among the six cities listed, at Rs 115.69 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 103.82 per litre. Thus, Hyderabad is also the only city in this comparison where diesel crosses the Rs 100-per-litre level.

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City-wise petrol and diesel rates

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Fuel prices are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, central and state taxes, transportation expenses and local demand-supply conditions. Since India imports a significant share of its crude requirements, movements in global oil prices and currency values can influence domestic fuel costs.

The latest update also comes amid developments around global oil markets and hopes of shipping activity eventually resuming through the Strait of Hormuz following the latest round of the US-Iran conflict.

Motorists should note that petrol and diesel rates can vary between states and cities because of differences in taxes and other local costs. The above figures are the key city-wise rates reported for the latest update.

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