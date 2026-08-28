Cyber experts say that hackers are most active at night when you aren't using your phone. If your data or Wi-Fi is on, they can easily use malware to steal your photos, passwords, and even bank OTPs. The risk is 10 times higher if you've been using a free or public Wi-Fi network. A report in the 'Journal of Environmental Health' also states that sleeping with your phone nearby can cause headaches and poor concentration.

So, what's the right way? Switch to Airplane Mode and turn off Wi-Fi. Keep the phone at least 3-4 feet away. Also, disable 'Background App Refresh' in settings and unplug after a full charge. Your phone needs rest too!

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