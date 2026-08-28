A super cute video of a grandmother trying to discuss her grandson's marriage with ChatGPT has gone viral. She genuinely thought the AI was a real person, and their conversation is winning hearts online.

For our grandparents' generation, all this new technology can be a bit much. So much so, that some might even mistake something like ChatGPT for a real person. And that's exactly what happened in a video that's now going viral on social media.

A young woman named Abhiruchi Bhatti posted this video on her Instagram. In it, her grandmother is having a serious chat with ChatGPT, with Abhiruchi right beside her. The best part? The dadi is completely convinced she's talking to a human.

Abhiruchi wrote in her caption, ‘My grandmother is talking to ChatGPT. She believes it's a real person... We must always protect this innocent generation that finds joy in small things.’

Finding joy in the little things

The video opens with the dadi asking Abhiruchi about a marriage proposal for her grandson, Abishu (or Ashu). She asks, ‘Is the girl from abroad? Does she speak Hindi?’

Just then, ChatGPT jumps in with a ‘Hello,’ and the dadi immediately responds. The AI introduces itself, saying, "I am here to talk to you or ask you anything."

Abhiruchi then prompts the AI to ask about her dadi's health. When the AI asks, ‘Kaise ho aap? Theek ho?’ (How are you? Are you okay?), the grandmother sweetly replies, ‘Haan, bilkul’ (Yes, absolutely).

'Isn't he getting married?'

Abhiruchi explains to the AI that she is Abishu's dadi (paternal grandmother) and that she wants to talk about his marriage. The dadi, getting a bit impatient, asks, ‘Kya bolta?’ (What is he saying?).

The video ends with the dadi's very important question: "Both should be happy. Isn't he getting married?" to which Abhiruchi replies, "Haan" (Yes).

The internet is loving this wholesome interaction, with most comments calling the video extremely cute.

Watch the post on Instagram