Nayanthara and Kavin’s Hi has reached theatres after overseas premieres. Here’s a look at the early audience reactions, reviews and online buzz surrounding Vishnu Edavan’s Tamil romantic comedy.

Finally, the highly anticipated romantic comedy of Tamil cinema “Hi" starring Nayanthara and Kavin is out in theaters. Hi directed by Vishnu Edavan was premiered abroad before its release in India, allowing fans abroad to witness the new pairing on screen.

USA premiere screenings kicked off from August 27 evening that was already in the early hours of August 28 in India. Right after the end of the shows, viewers and movie lovers flooded online platforms with their initial thoughts about the new release. Although there are already some comments highlighting the entertainment quotient and performances of the actors, this is definitely too early to say whether the movie will get a positive feedback from the audience.

Hi Overseas Premiere Reactions Starting Coming In

The buzz about Hi has been primarily centered on the romantic-comedy premise, performances of the leading actors, and the entertainment aspect of the film. Comments from @Chrissuccess, @M9News_, and @CKReview1 Twitter accounts have joined the discussions regarding the movie's premiere abroad.

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For starters, the film marks the beginning of Kavin and Nayanthara pairing and this makes it one of the most exciting aspects of the movie. The movie is about Mayilsamy who is played by Kavin and Devayani who is played by Nayanthara whose lives end up becoming strangely entwined. It is worth noting that the trailer had sparked much curiosity about their strange romance.

Kavin-Nayanthara Combination Is A Huge Topic Of Conversation

As earlier mentioned, Kavin once said that Hi was just a simple love story and not a movie that was crafted on account of the age gap between the actors. The strange pairing and also the promotional materials of the movie were used to spark much interest in the movie.

It has even earned favorable reviews from early viewers like India Today.

What To Expect From Hi

Besides Kavin and Nayanthara, Hi stars K. Bhagyaraj, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Prabhu. The music director for Hi is Jen Martin, while Rajesh Shukla has done the cinematography, and the editor is Philomin Raj.

The overseas reviews should see changes as time goes on and the number of shows increases. Now that Hi is being shown to the Indian people, one can get a better sense of how Hi has been received.

For now, based on the overseas reaction to Hi, one can see that Hi has provided people with something to talk about, but it is too early to consider it a success or a failure.