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Singapore Holds the Number 1 Spot

It's proven once again that no one can beat Singapore when it comes to luxury living. For the fourth year in a row, this city-state has set a record as the world's most expensive city. The main reasons are skyrocketing residential prices, costly car ownership, and a strong Singapore dollar. For the global rich who want political stability and a safe, high-end lifestyle, Singapore is the first choice.