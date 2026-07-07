Costliest Cities: These Luxury Hubs Are Not For Everyone’s Pocket! Read On!
Many cities around the world offer a luxury lifestyle, but which one is the most expensive? The latest Julius Baer Lifestyle Index has ranked Singapore at the top. Here's a look at the top 5 costliest cities in the world.
Singapore: The World's Most Expensive City
London Secures the Fifth Spot
Britain's capital, London, has slipped one place to the fifth spot this year. Despite the drop, London is not getting any cheaper for luxury spending. Its premium property market, elite education system, fine dining scene, and luxury retail keep it among the most expensive cities. Millionaires from across the globe still prefer London for their business and lifestyle.
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Hong Kong Ranks Fourth
Monaco Makes History
Zurich Jumps Three Spots
The Swiss city of Zurich has jumped an impressive three spots to grab the second position. The strength of the Swiss Franc is the main reason Zurich overtook London. The Swiss Franc remains a safe-haven currency, no matter what happens in the global economy. Switzerland's political and economic stability makes Zurich a very attractive city for international investors and the wealthy.
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Singapore Holds the Number 1 Spot
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