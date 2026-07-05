5 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Just a Two-Hour Journey from Paris

This village is located only about a two-hour journey from Paris, the capital of France, making it a fantastic weekend destination. For anyone wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and relax in nature, Giethoorn is the perfect choice. Travel experts say this village, a mix of water, greenery, and silence, is a place you must see at least once in your lifetime.