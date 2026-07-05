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Giethoorn Village: Roadless Wonder In Netherlands Where Boats Are Only Mode Of Transport
If you're looking for a peaceful getaway, look no further than Giethoorn in the Netherlands. This village is a dream come true, with its pretty canals, small boats, lush greenery, and charming wooden bridges.
The 'Venice of the North'
176 Wooden Bridges and Charming Houses
Giethoorn village has a total of 176 small wooden bridges, which are a major attraction. You can see traditional houses built on small islands between the canals. These cottages, with their thatched roofs and colourful flower gardens, make the village look even more beautiful. Each house has its own little bridge for access.
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Boating is the Real Experience Here
Anyone who visits Giethoorn has to take a boat trip. You can explore the village's beauty up close by travelling through the canals in small paddle boats or electric boats. The flower gardens, traditional houses, and lush greenery along the canals will leave you spellbound. It's also a special experience to just sit at a waterside restaurant and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.
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