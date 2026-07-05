Cleanest Village: You Won't Find Any Scrap of Paper Here, But Don't Visit on Sundays!
Ever wanted to see a village that's completely green and spotless, with zero garbage in sight? Well, you just have to visit India's cleanest village, located right here in our country.
A village where you won't find trash even with a magnifying glass...
Where is this village..?
Tourists come from all over, but on Sundays, the village closes its gates to new visitors. If you are already staying there, it's fine. But if you plan a day trip on a Sunday, you'll have to turn back. The villagers decided this so they could get one day for their own work and to deep-clean the village without disturbance.
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No entry in this village on Sunday...
This village isn't just clean; it's also eco-friendly. The people here use very little plastic and prefer items made from bamboo. If tourists drop litter, the locals clean it up themselves without waiting for government help. Besides its cleanliness, the village is stunningly beautiful.
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