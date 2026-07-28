Lazy Gardening Tips: 5 Low-Maintenance Monsoon Plants That Thrive With Minimal Care
Brighten your home this monsoon with five low-maintenance plants that thrive in rainy weather. These easy-care varieties add lush greenery, improve aesthetics, and require minimal attention to flourish.
Tulsi (Holy Basil)
Tulsi thrives during the monsoon and is known for its medicinal and aromatic qualities. It also acts as a natural mosquito repellent and needs only occasional pruning.
Ferns
Ferns love humid, shaded corners and require very little attention to flourish. They help purify the air while adding lush greenery to indoor and balcony spaces.
Lemongrass
Lemongrass grows quickly during the rainy season and fills your garden with a refreshing citrus fragrance. It also helps keep mosquitoes away and is perfect for flavouring tea.
Money Plant (Pothos)
Money Plant grows well in water or soil and brightens any indoor corner with trailing green vines. It thrives in indirect light and needs only occasional trimming to stay healthy.
Marigold (Genda)
Marigold produces bright blooms throughout the monsoon while helping deter common garden pests. It grows easily from seed and requires only basic care and periodic removal of dry flowers.
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