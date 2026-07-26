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Gardening Tips: 7 Stunning Monsoon Flowers That Will Turn Your Garden Into a Rainy Season Paradise
Transform your garden this monsoon with seven flowers that flourish in cool, rainy weather. These vibrant blooms add lasting colour, fragrance and natural beauty with minimal seasonal care.
Balsam
Balsam is one of the most popular monsoon flowers, producing vibrant blooms in shades of pink, purple, red and white. It grows quickly in moist soil and flowers abundantly throughout the rainy season.
Rain Lily
Rain lilies often bloom just after a shower, making them a delightful addition to monsoon gardens. Their delicate flowers appear in clusters and brighten outdoor spaces with minimal care.
Hibiscus
Hibiscus thrives in warm, humid weather and rewards gardeners with large, eye-catching blooms. Regular pruning and well-drained soil help the plant flower continuously during the monsoon.
Periwinkle
Periwinkle is a hardy flowering plant that blooms consistently despite frequent rains. Its colourful flowers and low-maintenance nature make it perfect for home gardens and balconies.
Crape Jasmine
Crape jasmine is admired for its elegant white, pinwheel-shaped flowers and glossy green foliage. The plant flourishes in humid conditions, adding both fragrance and beauty to rainy-season landscapes.
Ixora
Ixora produces dense clusters of bright red, orange, pink or yellow flowers throughout the monsoon. It grows well in gardens and containers, making it a versatile ornamental shrub.
Blue Butterfly Pea
The blue butterfly pea vine stands out with its striking deep-blue blossoms that flourish during the rainy months. Besides its ornamental appeal, the flowers are also popularly used to prepare herbal teas and natural food colourings.
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