Gardening Tips: 10 Beautiful Climbers to Transform Your Balcony This Monsoon
Refresh your balcony this monsoon with these 10 easy-to-grow climbing plants. From fragrant bloomers to lush leafy vines, these creepers add colour, privacy and greenery with minimal maintenance.
Money Plant (Devil's Ivy)
Money Plant flourishes in humid monsoon weather and low-light conditions. Its trailing vines also help freshen indoor air while creating a lush green balcony.
Rangoon Creeper
Rangoon Creeper bursts into fragrant pink and white flowers as the monsoon arrives. Give it sturdy support and plenty of sunshine for spectacular blooms.
Butterfly Pea
Butterfly Pea showcases vivid blue flowers that can also be brewed into herbal tea. It grows rapidly during the rains with regular watering and full sun.
Bleeding Heart Vine
Bleeding Heart Vine brightens balconies with elegant white and crimson blossoms. Partial shade and consistently moist soil keep this climber thriving through the monsoon.
Hibiscus Schizopetalus (Japanese Lantern)
This unique climber features delicate coral, fringed flowers that hang gracefully from long stems. Rich soil, regular watering and pruning encourage healthy flowering.
Satin Pothos
Satin Pothos produces striking silvery-green foliage that becomes even more vibrant during the rainy season. It thrives in indirect sunlight with well-drained soil.
Honolulu Creeper
Honolulu Creeper produces charming lantern-shaped pink blooms that attract butterflies and bees. It adapts well to both sunny and partially shaded balconies.
Chinese Fever Vine
Chinese Fever Vine grows quickly in humid weather and produces delicate white flowers. A light trellis or balcony support is enough for this graceful climber to flourish.
Curtain (Vernonia) Creeper
Curtain Creeper creates a cascading curtain of greenery over walls and railings. Morning sunlight and occasional trimming help maintain its beautiful waterfall effect.
Dwarf Rangoon Creeper
Perfect for compact balconies, the Dwarf Rangoon Creeper offers colourful blooms without taking up much space. It flowers before heavy rains and needs only minimal support.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.