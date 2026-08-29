Believe it or not, that friendly chat with ChatGPT could land you in jail. The police are warning users. It's one thing to treat it like a friend, but asking crime-related questions is a whole other ball game. Don't think your chats are private. ChatGPT is smart and will flag any suspicious query—whether you're joking or serious—and send it straight to the Crime Branch. If you ask such questions repeatedly, you can expect a knock on your door.

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