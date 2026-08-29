Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and dropped a fresh no-makeup selfie and we are all here for it. Keep scrolling to know more!

Woohoo, Alia Bhatt has posted a fresh no-makeup selfie! And it needs your attention: calling this Saturday morning a very ‘smiley’ one, Alia's selfie will bring a smile to your face. Well, there's no denying that she is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who is not only known for her filmography but also for her candid nature, from her witty remarks to funny anecdotes, which make Alia a relatable star for this generation.

Alia, Oh Alia!

Yes, you read that right. She is a star, and she knows it well. Apart from being a mother, she is also a lady in her 30s who can be your one-stop inspiration to learn how to take care of your skin just like hers, so we all can drop such no-makeup selfies without any hesitation. Well, for now, let's take a look at what Alia posted!

Take a look at Alia's post

How Can you Take Care of Skin If You are In 30s

Cleanser: Wash your face with a mild, pH-balanced cleanser to remove dirt without stripping natural oils.

Antioxidant Serum: Apply a Vitamin C serum to shield your skin from free radical damage and brighten dark spots.

Moisturizer: Use a lightweight cream with ceramides or hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture.

Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every morning to prevent fine lines and sun spots.

Use a good eye cream, and retinol at night.

Do not forget to moisturise your lips, arms, elbows and cuticles.

Add on a good body oil to make that skin supple.

On The Work Front

Alia will be next seen in Tumbbad 2 and Love and War!