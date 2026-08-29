Got H1N1? Doctors Warn Against Taking Antibiotics on Your Own—Here’s Why
Are antibiotics effective for H1N1? Doctors say it's a common mistake, as H1N1 is a virus. Find out why taking them unnecessarily is risky and when you actually need them.
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Side effects of antibiotics in H1N1
With Influenza A (H1N1) cases increasing across the country, many people are reaching for antibiotics at the first sign of fever, cough, or body ache. But doctors say this is a huge mistake. H1N1 is a viral infection, and antibiotics are made specifically to fight bacteria. This means they have absolutely no effect on the virus.
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World Health Organization's advice
The World Health Organization (WHO) has also made it clear. It says doctors should not give antibiotics to patients with mild influenza if the risk of a bacterial co-infection is low.
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Doctor's advice on H1N1
A Senior Consultant from ShardaCare-HealthCity's Internal Medicine department stated that taking antibiotics without a doctor's advice won't help you recover from H1N1 faster. It also won't reduce the duration of fever, cough, or body pain. In fact, you risk side effects like nausea, diarrhoea, an upset stomach, dizziness, and even allergies. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also recently warned that using antibiotics for seasonal flu is misuse, which can lead to antibiotic resistance in the future.
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Harmful effects of antibiotics in H1N1
An infectious disease specialist from Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru explained that unnecessary antibiotics can also mess up the balance of good bacteria in your body. According to recent WHO data, in 2023, nearly one out of every six lab-confirmed bacterial infections worldwide was resistant to antibiotics. Experts worry this could leave us with fewer treatment options in the future.
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When should you take antibiotics?
This doesn't mean H1N1 patients never need antibiotics. Sometimes, a secondary infection like bacterial pneumonia can develop. In such cases, doctors prescribe antibiotics—but to fight the bacteria, not the influenza virus itself. For a regular flu, the WHO suggests rest, drinking plenty of water, and managing symptoms. A doctor might also prescribe antiviral drugs, especially for patients at high risk of complications.
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Doctor's advice
Doctors advise you to see them immediately if your symptoms are severe, getting worse quickly, or if you feel sick again after starting to get better. Pay close attention to symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, or feeling unusually sleepy. The message is simple: antibiotics cannot kill the H1N1 virus. Using them when not needed can cause problems that stick around long after the flu is gone. The safest bet is to avoid self-medication and consult a doctor.
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