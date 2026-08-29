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Doctor's advice

Doctors advise you to see them immediately if your symptoms are severe, getting worse quickly, or if you feel sick again after starting to get better. Pay close attention to symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, or feeling unusually sleepy. The message is simple: antibiotics cannot kill the H1N1 virus. Using them when not needed can cause problems that stick around long after the flu is gone. The safest bet is to avoid self-medication and consult a doctor.