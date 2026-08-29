Sometimes, our idlis turn out hard as a rock. Other times, the batter doesn't ferment properly, and they come out flat. But don't worry! If you just pay a little attention to the rice-dal ratio, soaking time, and how you grind and ferment the batter, you can get idlis as soft as jasmine flowers.

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