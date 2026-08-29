Want Soft And Fluffy Idlis At Home? Follow These Simple Tips For Better Results
Want soft and fluffy idlis at home? Discover simple tips for preparing, fermenting and steaming idli batter to get light, airy and perfectly soft idlis every time.
Want cotton-like idlis?
Sometimes, our idlis turn out hard as a rock. Other times, the batter doesn't ferment properly, and they come out flat. But don't worry! If you just pay a little attention to the rice-dal ratio, soaking time, and how you grind and ferment the batter, you can get idlis as soft as jasmine flowers.
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Soaking Rice and Urad Dal
First, wash the idli rice 3-4 times and let it soak for about 2 to 3 hours. You should also soak sago and fenugreek seeds in separate bowls. For the urad dal, you only need to soak it for 30 minutes just before grinding. There's no need to soak it for a long time. Pro Tip: A good ratio is 4 cups of idli rice to 1 cup of whole urad dal. Always use the same cup to measure both.
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How to Grind Idli Batter
Start by grinding the soaked fenugreek seeds in the grinder. Next, add the urad dal and grind it until it becomes light and frothy. This step is the key to getting fluffy idlis. Remember to add water little by little, not all at once. Using cold water will help make your idlis even softer. After this, grind the rice to a slightly coarse texture, like rava. Note: Some people also like to add a bit of fenugreek along with the urad dal while grinding.
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Want flower-like idlis?
Now, mix the ground urad dal and rice batters together. Add some rock salt and mix it well with your hands. Let this batter ferment for at least 8 hours. When you're ready to make idlis, don't over-mix the batter. Just stir it gently before pouring it into the idli plates. Important: Make sure the water in your idli steamer is boiling before you place the plates inside. This makes the idlis really soft. After they are cooked, wait a few minutes for the steam to settle before taking them out. This way, they won't break and will come out perfectly soft.
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What to do for soft idlis?
If you really want flower-soft idlis, you don't need to add any special ingredients. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines also say the same thing. The real secret to soft idlis is in the basics: how long you soak the rice and dal, the way you grind the batter, and how long you let it ferment. These are the most important factors for softness.
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