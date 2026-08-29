Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Cut down on screen time before bed, make your bedroom dark and quiet, and avoid caffeine in the evening. These habits can really improve your sleep quality. If you still feel tired after 7-9 hours of sleep and have issues like snoring or waking up a lot, it might be a sleep disorder. It's best to see a doctor in that case.

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