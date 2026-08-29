Indian Dogs: 7 Desi Breeds Perfect For First-Time Pet Parents
So, you're thinking of getting a dog? That's a fantastic decision! It's like having a best friend and a child all rolled into one—full of love, fun, and some responsibility, of course.
Indian Pariah Dog:
Indian Pariah dogs are super friendly and loving with their families. They don't need much grooming and you can often find them in shelters. Their immune system is rock-solid, which makes them a hassle-free choice for first-time pet parents.
Pomeranian Dog:
Pomeranians are affectionate, playful, and can adjust to almost any home. They get along well with kids and even cats. Plus, they are quite easy to train, making them a great fit for new owners.
Mudhol Hound:
Mudhol Hounds are built for speed and have amazing stamina. Their eyesight is sharp and they have a great sense of smell. They are affordable, easy to train, and need very little maintenance apart from regular exercise.
Labrador Retriever:
Everyone knows Labradors for their floppy ears and gentle eyes. These dogs are friendly, loyal, and have a calm nature. They are also very smart and obedient, which is why they are often trained for service roles.
Pug:
Pugs are popular for a reason—they are extremely playful and loving companions. People often call them 'shadows' because they'll follow you everywhere. They just want your attention and affection all the time!
Chippiparai:
The Chippiparai is one of the smartest desi breeds you can find. They are incredibly loyal and will protect their family fiercely. Good news is, they can also live comfortably in an apartment.
Kombai:
The Kombai is a highly intelligent dog that's extremely loyal and loving with people it knows. Their coat is short and easy to groom. Just make sure you start their training and socialisation from a young age.
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