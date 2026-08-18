Walking vs Running: Which Workout Burns More Calories, Helps You Lose Weight?
Walking or running—which is better for weight loss? Compare the benefits, calorie burn, effort and beginner-friendliness of both exercises to find the right way to start your fitness and weight-loss journey.
Calorie Burn Comparison:
Running is a high-intensity workout that burns more calories in less time. A 30-minute run can burn almost double the calories of a 30-minute walk. So, if you want quick results, running is the way to go.
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Simplicity for Beginners
If you're just starting your fitness journey, walking is the safest and best option. It doesn't need any special training or a lot of physical strength. Jumping straight into running without being fit can lead to extreme tiredness and muscle cramps.
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Joint Health and Injuries
Walking is a low-impact exercise, meaning it doesn't put much pressure on your ankles and knees. Running, on the other hand, is high-impact and puts more stress on your joints and bones. This increases the risk of injury, especially for people who are overweight or have joint pain.
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Heart Health and Endurance
Both walking and running increase your heart rate, help control blood pressure, and prevent heart disease. However, running is more effective in quickly improving your lung capacity and overall stamina.
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The Interval Training Method:
Beginners shouldn't jump straight into running. Instead, you can follow a walk-run approach. For example, try 5 minutes of brisk walking followed by 1 minute of jogging. Repeating this pattern helps your body get ready for running without any injuries.
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Consistency and Choice:
When it comes to losing weight, being consistent is more important than the exercise itself. It's much better to walk for 45 minutes every day and eat healthy, than to start running and give up halfway. This approach will give you much better results in the long run.
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