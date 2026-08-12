Why Am I Not Losing Weight Despite Diet and Exercise? Common Reasons to Know
Doing everything right but still not losing weight? Explore common reasons behind stalled weight loss, from calorie intake and sleep to stress, activity levels and unrealistic expectations.
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Dieting but no results? Here's why.
A person stands on a weighing scale, looking down. Many people complain they can't lose weight even with a strict diet. The real reasons are often simple mistakes we overlook in our daily routine.
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Not getting enough sleep can make it harder to lose weight.
A woman sleeps peacefully in bed. Not getting enough sleep can make it really hard to lose weight. It messes with your hunger hormones, making you eat more. Adults should aim for at least seven hours of sleep every night.
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Chronic stress can affect your eating habits and weight.
A person looks stressed, holding their head. Constant stress can totally mess up your diet and weight. It causes hormonal changes that increase your appetite. Many people also tend to binge-eat high-calorie 'comfort foods' when they are stressed.
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Conditions like Hypothyroidism and PCOS can cause weight gain.
A person touches their neck area, suggesting a thyroid issue. Sometimes, underlying medical conditions like Hypothyroidism or PCOS can cause weight gain. These conditions can make it very difficult to manage your weight.
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Sitting for long periods can reduce your daily energy consumption.
A person sits at a desk for a long time. Your daily activity matters, not just your workout. Simple things like walking and standing burn energy. If you sit for long hours, your body's daily energy use drops, making weight loss tougher.
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A diet low in vegetables or fiber won't make weight loss easier.
A fresh salad with lettuce, tomato, and bell peppers in a bowl. It's not just about counting calories. The kind of food you eat affects how full you feel. A diet low in vegetables and fibre will not make your weight loss journey any easier.
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Drinking water can help reduce the amount of food you eat.
A person pours water into a glass. Drinking enough water can help you lose weight. It gives your metabolism a temporary boost and reduces hunger. Try drinking about 2 cups (500 ml) of water 30 minutes before your meals to eat less.
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Some medications can cause weight gain.
A strip of medicine tablets is shown. Certain medicines can actually lead to weight gain as a side effect. This includes some antidepressants, antipsychotics, corticosteroids, and even some drugs for diabetes and blood pressure.
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