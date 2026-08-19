Give classic Hilsa a delicious twist with tangy Achari Ilish and fresh pumpkin shoots. Skip the usual mustard and curd and discover a bold, flavourful recipe perfect for the monsoon season.

Hilsa Fish Recipe: When you think of Hilsa, you probably think of shorshe (mustard paste) or doi (curd). But it's time to try something new and exciting. Imagine this: the flavour of your favourite pickle, tender pumpkin shoots, and the king of fish, Hilsa, all in one dish.

This is a perfect fusion of tangy, spicy, and sweet flavours. The pumpkin shoots soak up all the delicious oils from the fish, making it taste incredible. Plus, the aroma of the achari masala will fill your entire house.

Ingredients - Serves 4

For the fish:

Hilsa fish - 6 pieces

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Turmeric - 1/2 tsp

Mustard oil - 4 tbsp

For the achari masala:

Panch phoron - 1 tsp

Fenugreek (methi) seeds - 1/4 tsp

Nigella (kalonji) seeds - 1/4 tsp

Dried red chillies - 2

Ginger paste - 1 tbsp

Garlic paste - 1 tsp

Tomato puree - 2 tbsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Sugar - 1/2 tsp

Vinegar - 1 tsp

Salt - to taste

Special additions:

Tender pumpkin shoots - 1 cup

Slit green chillies - 3

Chopped coriander leaves - for garnish

Method - Ready in just 30 minutes

1: Frying the fish

First, rub the Hilsa pieces with salt and turmeric and let them sit for 10 minutes. Heat mustard oil in a pan and lightly fry the fish. Take them out once they are done. Be careful not to over-fry, or the fish will become tough.

2: Preparing the achari masala

In the same oil, add the panch phoron, methi seeds, kalonji, and dried red chillies. Once they start to crackle and release their aroma, add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the raw smell is gone.

Now, add the tomato puree and all the powdered spices (coriander, cumin, and chilli powder). Cook this masala until the oil starts to separate from it.

3: Adding the pumpkin shoots and fish

It's time to add the tender pumpkin shoots. Sauté them for about 2 minutes. Add salt and a little water, then cover the pan and cook for 3 minutes. Once the shoots are about 70% cooked, gently place the fried Hilsa pieces in the gravy. Add the slit green chillies, sugar, and vinegar.

4: The finishing touch

Cover the pan, turn the heat down to a low flame, and let it cook on 'dum' for 5 minutes. Finally, drizzle a little more mustard oil on top and garnish with chopped coriander leaves before serving.

3 Pro-Tips for the Perfect Dish

Pumpkin Shoots: Make sure you use very tender shoots. If the stems are tough, it will spoil the texture of the dish. Vinegar: Add the vinegar right at the end, just before you turn off the heat. This keeps the tangy flavour fresh. Oil: This recipe tastes best with mustard oil. Don't substitute it if you want that authentic achari flavour.

How to serve it?

This dish is heavenly with hot, steaming rice and a slice of lemon on the side. You won't need anything else, trust us. If you want to give the classic Hilsa a new twist, this Achari Ilish is the best way to do it. If you can't find pumpkin shoots, you can also try this recipe with bottle gourd (lauki) shoots.

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