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Weight Loss Diet: Guava to Avocado, 6 Protein-Rich Fruits You Should Include in Your Daily Meal
Looking to make your weight loss diet more nutritious? Discover protein-rich fruits that can add protein, fibre and other essential nutrients to your meals while supporting a balanced eating routine.
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These Protein-Rich Fruits Will Help Reduce Obesity
Protein is a game-changer for weight loss. It helps by reducing your appetite and keeping you feeling full for a long time. The best protein sources for shedding kilos are those that are low in fat, have fewer calories, and keep you satisfied. Check out these protein-packed fruits that can help you fight obesity.
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Guava is an excellent fruit that helps in weight loss.
Guava is a fantastic fruit for weight loss. One medium-sized guava has only 37 to 60 calories and is packed with about 5 grams of fibre. Its low glycemic index helps control hunger, prevents sudden blood sugar spikes, and also improves your metabolism.
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Apricot is a great fruit that helps with weight loss.
Apricots are another great choice for your weight loss journey, thanks to their low calorie count and high fibre content. You can eat them fresh or dried. They play a big role in improving digestion. The high amount of beta-carotene in them is great for your eyesight and skin health. A 100-gram serving of apricots contains 1.40 grams of protein.
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Prunes are dried plums; 100g contains 2.20g of protein.
Prunes are simply dried plums. A 100-gram serving of prunes packs 2.20 grams of protein. They are an excellent source of Vitamin A, which is essential for good vision. They are also rich in antioxidants that benefit heart health. Prunes are good for your bones and skin too.
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Avocado is rich in fibre, which is essential for weight loss.
Avocado is rich in healthy unsaturated fats. These fats help maintain joint flexibility and regulate blood pressure. Its strong anti-inflammatory properties are very beneficial for heart health. Avocados also contain a good amount of fibre, which is essential for weight loss.
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The fibre in jackfruit helps you feel full for a long time.
Jackfruit contains plenty of Vitamin B6, which is necessary for metabolism. It also has a significant amount of dietary fibre, Vitamin A, and various antioxidants. The fibre in jackfruit helps you feel full for a longer time. This helps you avoid binging on junk food.
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Kiwi helps in weight loss as it is rich in fibre.
Kiwi fruit helps with weight loss because it's very low in calories—only about 40-50 calories in a medium-sized fruit. It is also loaded with dietary fibre. This fibre makes you feel full, reduces your cravings for sweets, and improves your digestion.
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