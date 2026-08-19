The idea that "you must walk 10,000 steps daily to be healthy" is everywhere, from social media to fitness apps. But does everyone really need to walk 10,000 steps every single day?

If you look at the research, the answer is a bit surprising—10,000 is not a mandatory medical target for everyone!

So where did the 10,000 steps number come from?

The 10,000-step goal is not a "magic number" set by doctors. It just became a popular target for walking. Later, various studies showed that people who walk more have many health benefits.

But the belief that "if you don't hit 10,000 steps, there's no point" is a complete misunderstanding. In reality, the benefits for your body start with a much lower number of steps.

Also read: The Silent Threat: Are Obesity and Smoking Fuelling India’s Kidney Cancer Crisis?