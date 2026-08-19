Do You Really Need 10,000 Steps a Day? Truth About How Many Steps You Actually Need
Is 10,000 steps a day really the magic number for better health? Discover what research says about daily step counts, walking benefits and whether you actually need to hit this popular fitness target.
Do you go for a walk every day?
The idea that "you must walk 10,000 steps daily to be healthy" is everywhere, from social media to fitness apps. But does everyone really need to walk 10,000 steps every single day?
If you look at the research, the answer is a bit surprising—10,000 is not a mandatory medical target for everyone!
So where did the 10,000 steps number come from?
The 10,000-step goal is not a "magic number" set by doctors. It just became a popular target for walking. Later, various studies showed that people who walk more have many health benefits.
But the belief that "if you don't hit 10,000 steps, there's no point" is a complete misunderstanding. In reality, the benefits for your body start with a much lower number of steps.
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The sweet spot? It's around 7,000-8,000 steps.
Studies published in JAMA have shown that as your daily step count goes up, your risk of death goes down.
For instance, one study showed that walking 8,000 steps daily significantly lowered mortality risk compared to walking just 4,000.
Another large study of about 78,500 people found that increasing steps up to about 10,000 was linked to a lower risk of death, heart disease, and certain cancers.
So, don't feel bad if you don't reach 10,000. The main message from research is that every single step matters. A 2023 study even found benefits starting at 2,600 steps, with major gains seen around 8,800 steps.
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What about those who walk 5,000 steps?
If you're currently walking only 2,000–3,000 steps a day, you don't need to aim for 10,000 tomorrow.
First, increase it gradually:
3,000 → 4,000 → 5,000 → 6,000
Once your body gets used to it, you can push for 7,000 or 8,000.
This approach turns walking from a "chore" into a long-term, sustainable habit.
Is there a benefit to walking more on just a few days a week?
This is also an interesting point. A JAMA Network Open study found that people who walked 8,000 or more steps on just 1–2 days a week also had a lower mortality risk compared to those who never reached that number on any day.
However, this doesn't mean you should only walk twice a week. Continuous physical activity is always better.
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Is it enough to just count the steps?
Nope.
Even if you walk 10,000 steps, you can't ignore other factors like sitting all day, lack of other exercise, poor sleep, or a bad diet. That's why health guidelines don't just focus on a single number like "steps."
For example, the CDC guidelines recommend that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities on at least 2 days.
Is walking fast important?
The number of steps you take is important. At the same time, the speed or intensity of your walk can also be linked to certain benefits. But you don't have to force yourself to walk very fast right from the beginning.
The most practical approach is: first, walk regularly → then, increase the distance → and once your body is used to it, increase the speed.
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What can older adults do?
Everyone's ability is different and depends on factors like age, weight, health status, joint problems, and exercise habits. That's why the "one-size-fits-all" rule of 10,000 steps isn't necessary for everyone.
People who haven't exercised in a long time can start with a small number of steps and increase it slowly.
If you experience chest pain, severe shortness of breath, dizziness, or any other unusual physical symptoms while walking, it's best to stop and consult a doctor.
So what's the main truth?
10,000 steps can be a goal, but it's not a mandatory "magic number."
What studies show is that health benefits start to appear as you move from a lower step count to a higher one. Many studies have found significant benefits in the 7,000–9,000 step range, while some show a link to extra benefits up to 10,000.
So, if you're only walking 3,000 steps today, don't worry about not hitting 10,000. Just start by walking a little more than you did today. Walking a little is better than not walking at all; and walking regularly is even better!
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