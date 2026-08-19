A Rajdhani Express was slowed in Assam after a herd of elephants was spotted crossing railway tracks in the Habipur section. Forest staff from the Lanka Range, the train’s loco-pilot and Lumding control room worked together to prevent a possible collision. The viral video drew praise online, while users also called for dedicated wildlife crossings.

A Rajdhani Express train was slowed down in Assam after a herd of elephants was spotted crossing railway tracks, helping prevent a potentially fatal collision. The incident has since gone viral, with social media users praising the railway crew and forest officials for working together to protect the animals.

Scroll to load tweet…

Reel Dispute Gone Wrong: Public Fight Between Two Women at Karnataka's Cubbon Park Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

Train slows as elephants cross tracks

According to information shared online, alert staff from the Lanka Range of the Assam Forest Department, along with the loco-pilot of the 167/8 Down Rajdhani Express, helped avert a major accident in the Habipur section.

The control room in-charge at Lumding Station also supported the operation, allowing the train to slow down while the elephants safely crossed the tracks.

A video of the incident shows the herd making its way across the railway line as the train remains at a safe distance. The footage has attracted widespread attention online.

The coordinated response was praised as an example of how quick communication between railway and forest officials can prevent wildlife deaths on railway tracks.

Panipat Hospital Horror: Woman Dies Days After Sexual Assault In CT Scan Room

Internet praises the response

Many social media users called the incident a 'wonderful' and 'excellent' example of responsible action. Several praised the forest guards and the train crew for putting the safety of the elephants first.

One user said real-time coordination between the Lumding control room and wildlife teams 'made the difference', while another said the train crew deserved recognition because ignoring such warnings can lead to deadly accidents.

Scroll to load tweet…

Several users also thanked the officials for saving the elephants and said such incidents showed the value of patience and cooperation between government agencies.

Shocking Video: Man Steps Out Of Car To Dump Garbage On Clean Road, Sparks Anger

Calls for safer elephant crossings

The incident also prompted questions about long-term solutions. Some users asked why dedicated animal underpasses or wildlife crossings had not been built along the railway route.

Others suggested creating elephant corridors, underpasses or specially designed crossings to allow animals to move safely without depending entirely on last-minute warnings to train drivers.

One commenter questioned whether trains should routinely slow down in known elephant movement areas rather than relying only on alerts when animals reach the tracks.

'We Are Gen Z': Ladakh Tourist's Heated Rant Over Road Closure Leaves Internet Divided (WATCH)