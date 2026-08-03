From Rivers to Rice Fields:10 Peaceful Goa Villages Worth Visiting Once
Goa is more than its beaches. Discover 10 peaceful villages where nature, local culture, and sustainable tourism come together, offering authentic experiences away from the crowds.
Divar Island
Divar Island is an island near Old Goa accessible through a short ferry journey. One is assured of a refreshing experience biking on the narrow roads and viewing the green fields on this island.
Aldona
Situated near the Mapusa River is the picturesque village of Aldona which boasts of Portuguese era houses and tranquil setting. It is perfect for strolls and clicking photographs.
Loutolim
The village of Loutolim boasts of some of the typical Goan-style houses, coconut plantations, and serene surroundings. It offers a glimpse of Goan heritage.
Kurdi (Curdi)
Kurdi is a submerged village located in South Goa. It emerges during summer due to the fall in the water level of the Salaulim Dam. Located amidst forests and hillocks, the ruins of this village provide a unique experience of history and serenity.
Chandor
Chandor village boasts of history and heritage. It comprises of century-old mansions and serene green surroundings.
Rivona
Popular with its caves, rivers, and scenic beauty, Rivona provides a serene place to visit that is away from Goa’s busy tourist places. Rivona can be an ideal location for hikers.
Quepem
Surrounded by forests and rivers, Quepem village is popular among tourists due to its surroundings that include waterfalls.
Cansaulim
Though Cansaulim is well-known for its beach, which is located very near, but Cansaulim itself is an amazing place with lakes, swaying palm trees, and scenic countryside.
Olaulim
Olaulim Village lies within the territory of North Goa and is famed for its picturesque setting dotted by paddy fields, mangroves and backwaters. Being blessed with plenty of birds, Goan styled huts and tranquil countryside environment, it is one of the most preferred destinations for nature loving tourists.
Tambdi Surla
Tambdi Surla, located in the Western Ghats, is a place known for its old temple, forest cover, and treks. It is one of the most beautiful natural spots in Goa.
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