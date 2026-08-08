Discover 7 scenic road trips in India that come alive during the monsoon, from misty Lonavala and Coorg to coastal Goa, Munnar and Meghalaya. Find breathtaking routes, landscapes and essential rainy-season travel tips.

The monsoon transforms India’s roads into something amazing! Hills become green, waterfalls emerge, and misty zones transform familiar roads into entirely new experiences. Whether it is from Lonavala & Coorg, Goa, Munnar, or Meghalaya, there are many scenic drives that can be taken during the monsoon season.

However, road trips are not about getting somewhere; they are all about the experience one gains along the way. Roadside chai, local delicacies, mysterious waterfalls, and unforeseen viewpoints make the trip as much fun as the destination itself. Here's 7 scenic road trips in India you must not miss.

1. Mumbai to Lonavala, Maharashtra

One of the most popular monsoon drives takes you from Mumbai to Lonavala. The Western Ghats become extremely green with mists covering hills and seasonal waterfalls becoming the focal point of the scenery. It is best to use it for the weekend getaway. Lonavala has great viewpoints, lakes, and even roadside meals on offer.

2. Bengaluru to Coorg, Karnataka

On the way to Coorg from Bengaluru, one has to pass by evergreen countryside until reaching the coffee plantations. In the rains, the plantation becomes even greener and waterfalls come alive with water. Coffee, mist and rains make a great monsoon drive in South India.

3. Mumbai to Goa via NH 66

Those interested in coastal scenes will love the drive from Mumbai to Goa, which becomes especially scenic during the rainy season with its green hills, rivers and coastal hamlets along the way. Current road trip reports still praise the scenery along parts of the NH 66 despite the ongoing construction.

4. Shillong to Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

If you wish to explore cloud forests and waterfalls, then this is the route to take. The Meghalaya's rain-soaked country-side seems extra scenic during the monsoon period when waterfalls start becoming one of the main attraction of the area. Cherrapunji, which was known as one of the most rainiest place and wettest place on earth, is a best place in northeast to explore nature in monsoon. In addition, you can see both scenic locations and learn about Khasi culture.

5. Kochi to Munnar, Kerala

Drive away from Kochi and head to the green and mountainous highlands of Kerala through a tea plantation drive to reach the city of Munnar. Munnar is known to be one of the popular rainy season destinations in India.

6. Pune to Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

The Pune-Mahabaleshwar region features misty valleys, waterfalls, woods and lookouts. Other locations such as Lonavala, Mulshi and Tamhini are also included in present monsoon trip suggestions from Pune.

7. Bengaluru to Ooty, Tamil Nadu

This old-fashioned hills trip involves a journey through twisty roads, tea plantations, eucalyptus woods and chilly weather conditions. The route takes on an interesting appearance when cloud cover envelops the Nilgiris, making it a good destination for travelers who relish slow-paced trips.

Tips Before Taking Your Trip

Monsoon views come with serious risks. Monsoon rains may cause landslides, flooding, low visibility and road closures. For instance, Tamhini Ghat has been closed due to heavy rainfall while Agumbe Ghat has been marked as dangerous owing to landslides and fog. Always bring a rain coat, umbrella and first aid kit and keep all emergency contact numbers handy.