Planning a Goa trip in August? Discover a quieter side of the state through heritage neighbourhoods, historic sites, local food, village landscapes and cultural experiences beyond the famous beaches.

Goa is usually associated with its beaches, nightlife, and holidays. However, when the rain comes, Goa turns into an entirely different place. There is more than beaches in Goa, and August may be the perfect month to get to know the historical and architectural richness of Goa that lies outside of its beaches. Rainy season may become an excellent opportunity to spend a holiday and explore something else apart from traditional sightseeing in Goa.

Experience Goa's Indo-Portuguese History and Culture

There are many ways to get familiar with Goan culture, but one of the most effective ways is the architecture. For example, Fontainhas, the area in Panaji, is famous for its brightly painted houses and characteristic architecture that is reminiscent of Portugal. The old city of Goa is another place where you may find many churches and monuments that belong to the Portuguese era.

Go Explore Areas Other than the Popular Beaches

The month of August provides travelers with an option of experiencing the Goan countryside as opposed to beaches since there is much rain during the season, resulting in greenery all around. Roads, paddy fields, spice plantations and traditional houses will provide you with an authentic travel experience. This will give you an opportunity to explore other areas of the state without running from one place to another to visit tourist spots.

Explore the Culinary Heritage of Goa

The cuisine in Goa also presents a unique way for travelers to understand and learn about the culture of Goa. You can discover fish curry rice, xacuti, sorpotel, sannas and traditional Goan sweets. Also, the cuisine in Goa is influenced by various cultures that have made their mark on the state over generations. Bebinca is one of the famous dessert here.

Religious and Cultural Heritage in Goa

The religious and cultural heritage of the state comprises temples and historic churches. This allows you to get a glimpse of the rich and diverse history of the region, as long as you respect the guidelines regarding photography and dressing.

August: A Different Perspective of Goa

Probably the main appeal of August to tourists is that it gives the opportunity to go at a more comfortable pace, to discover Goa that lies beyond the stereotypical postcard image of the place. The greenery of Goan landscape, its architecture, local cuisine and culture give many chances to explore this wonderful destination from different perspectives. For those tourists who are ready to sacrifice the tight schedule for the comfort of exploring Goa, this month will be perfect for them.