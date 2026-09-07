Monsoon Gardening: 5 Signs Your Plants Are Getting Too Much Water
Wondering why your garden is looking dull this monsoon season? You must be making a few mistakes. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Monsoon gardening mistakes!
We all make rookie mistakes when it comes to monsoon gardening. From overwatering to unaddressed drainage issues, here's how you get it all right. Keep scrolling to learn more!
Leaves start turning yellow
Yellowing leaves are one of the most noticeable signs of overwatering. When a plant's soil remains too wet, it makes it difficult for the plant to absorb nutrients.
Leaves Become Soft, Droopy or Mushy
If the soil is too wet the leaves appear unusually soft, limp or mushy, excess moisture could be the problem.
Soil Stays Wet for Too Long
Check whether the pot has proper drainage holes and make sure they are not blocked.
You Notice a Musty Smell or Fungal Growth
Make sure to remove affected leaves when necessary. This improves airflow around the plant and allows the soil to dry out before watering again.
Stems or Roots Begin to Rot
One of the more serious signs of overwatering is rotting around the roots or lower stem. Affected roots may appear dark and soft rather than firm and healthy.
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