Learn how to remove sticky labels from glass jars using simple household methods. From soaking and oil to baking soda and rubbing alcohol, discover easy ways to remove paper and glue residue.

However, when the contents are consumed, glass jars may be used for many other things. Nevertheless, getting rid of the label may become somewhat difficult due to a sticky residue of adhesive left on the surface. There are some easy ways to clean it up without scrubbing.

Soak the Jar in Warm Solution

When you have a label securely glued to the jar, you should first soak it in a warm solution of dish washing liquid. You should prepare the solution in a bowl or sink large enough to submerge the labelled part of the jar in it for about 15–30 minutes. Then try to peel the paper from the jar carefully. You can help yourself with a sponge or an old plastic card but do not apply much pressure.

Use Oil to Clean Up the Adhesive

In case you manage to peel the label from the jar leaving the adhesive behind, use cooking oil. Apply some oil to the surface with the residue of the glue.

Use a cloth or paper towel to rub the surface to get rid of the sticky residue. After the job is done, you have to wash the bottle thoroughly using dish soap.

Baking Soda to Remove Tough Adhesive

When dealing with hard-to-remove sticky residue, try to prepare the mixture made of baking soda and some cooking oil and spread the paste over the sticky part.

The paste may help in case you need a bit more strength in the process of cleaning the bottle. After the residue is gone, wash the jar with dish soap.

Alcohol for Removing Difficult Adhesive

When removing sticky residue is really difficult, it is possible to use rubbing alcohol for plain glass. Pour some alcohol onto a cloth, not the whole jar, and rub the sticky spot.

Wash the glass well with soap and water. Work in a well-ventilated place because alcohol should stay away from the fire and any sources of heat.

Washing Up After Removing the Label

When you remove the label and adhesive, wash the bottle with warm water and dish soap.

Do not risk your safety with sharp knives which might scratch or damage the glass as well as using hot water or high temperatures since the extreme changes in temperature may cause breaking of the glass.

It is possible to turn an old glass jar into a new storage container with the help of the proper technique.

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