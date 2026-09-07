One effective way to preserve and utilize an excess of oranges is by dehydrating them. Thinly slice whole oranges and bake them at a low temperature (around 200°F or 93°C) for several hours until dry. These dried slices serve as crunchy snacks, decorative elements for wreaths or garlands, or even as potpourri when combined with other aromatics like cinnamon sticks. Fully dried citrus slices can last indefinitely and can also be used to garnish desserts or cocktails.