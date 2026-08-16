Why does the Pookalam grow bigger every day during Onam? Discover the tradition behind adding floral layers, its connection with King Mahabali and why this colourful ritual remains central to Kerala’s celebrations.

For the festival of Onam, houses in Kerala witness the creation of colorful floral decorations called Pookalam. One of the most fascinating aspects of the Pookalam tradition is its growth and development as each festival day passes. However, why is this tradition followed, and what does it signify?

What is a Pookalam?

Pookalam is a floral decoration made of fresh flowers and used as a floor decoration on the entrance porch or in the courtyard of a house. It is formed of the combination of two Malayalam words, which stand for flower and artwork/design respectively. A Pookalam differs from other permanent artworks in that it is made of flowers and is tied closely with the celebration of Onam in Kerala.

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Why Does the Pookalam Grow Every Day?

The gradual growth of Pookalam is associated with the prolonged tradition of celebrating Onam. Many people create an additional layer of flowers around the already created Pookalam every day during Onam.

This leads to the growth of the floral decoration both in terms of its width and complexity before Thiruvonam arrives. Different cultures use their own traditions in creating Pookalam, so the number of layers and flowers may vary. The activity also ensures that Pookalam decoration is performed on a daily basis by the family members as opposed to a single time creation.

The link between King Mahabali

King Mahabali is always linked with Onam since he is believed to visit Kerala yearly. According to the legend, King Mahabali was a king known for his benevolence and prosperity in his kingdom. King Mahabali is traditionally welcomed through Pookalam design. In this case, the floral decoration created at the entrance becomes much more than just an artwork, it becomes part of the festive mood that welcomes the legend.

More Than Flower Decoration

It can take several family members to create a Pookalam since people are engaged in the activity like flower collection, combination and arrangement. In most cases, the children join their parents to engage in the activity, making it a tradition that is passed from generation to generation.

Presently, Pookalam competitions are part of Onam festivities in schools, colleges, workplaces and other places. Modern Pookalams can be very elaborate while household Pookalam designs remain relatively simple.

Importance of the Tradition

The increasing Pookalam represents the essence of Onam in a unique way: every day adds to the festivity. Starting off with an unremarkable flower arrangement, it is transformed into an elaborate decoration by the time Thiruvonam comes around. It is a confluence of flowers, artistry, community involvement, and culture.