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5 Common Kitchen Items That May Harbour More Germs Than Your Toilet Seat, Experts Warn
Did you know that some things you use in your kitchen every day are actually dirtier than a toilet seat? These items are loaded with germs and can be a major reason for health problems.
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Your kitchen is a hotspot for dangerous bacteria
We all think our kitchen is the cleanest part of the house, but that's where we are wrong. Scientific studies have found that some everyday kitchen items have hundreds of times more germs than a toilet seat. This makes our kitchen a breeding ground for diseases.
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Items in your house dirtier than a toilet seat:
Your dishwashing sponge is the worst offender. Because it stays damp, it holds a shocking 200,000 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Similarly, your cutting board has tiny scratches where germs hide, making it 200 times dirtier.
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Kitchen Towel:
Your damp kitchen towel can have 80 times more germs than a toilet seat. The tap handle, which you touch with dirty hands while cooking, has 40 times more bacteria. Even the fridge handle, touched by everyone daily, has 20 times more germs. Outside the home, a shopping cart handle is 360 times dirtier!
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ATM Buttons:
Hundreds of people use ATM keypads daily, leaving behind 100 times more germs than a toilet seat. Lift buttons in offices and malls have 40 times more bacteria. Even the restaurant menu card, if not cleaned, can have 30 times more germs. Public door handles are also hotspots, with 20 times more bacteria.
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How to escape the attack of these invisible germs?
So, how do you fight these invisible germs? First, change your kitchen sponge at least once a week. Use separate cutting boards for raw meat and vegetables. Don't forget to wipe your phone screen regularly with disinfectant wipes. Also, wash kitchen towels every 2-3 days in hot water and dry them in the sun.
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Hand Hygiene:
The best defence is clean hands. Always wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds after coming home and before you start cooking. For cleaning surfaces, you don't always need harsh chemicals. You can use sanitising sprays, disinfectant wipes, or even natural cleaners like vinegar, lemon juice, and a few drops of tea tree oil.
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