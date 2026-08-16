Why do people wear white and gold during Onam? Explore the story behind Kerala’s iconic kasavu clothing, its textile heritage and why the classic white-and-gold combination remains popular during the festival.

Kerala becomes vibrant during Onam with flowers, feasts, music and many colourful activities. However, there is one type of fashion that Kerala never forgets annually during this festival – white clothes with a gold border. Starting from kasavu saree and ending with mundu, this simple combination became highly associated with the state's main festival. Nevertheless, what makes people choose such colours when dressing up for Onam?

White and Gold: Traditional Onam Dress

Traditional Kerala festive attire is characterised by a creamy or off-white shade and a gold-coloured border known as kasavu. The women can wear kasavu sarees and even set-mundu, whereas the men are likely to wear white or off-white mundu along with a traditional border.

Even though this type of fashion is highly popular at the festival, it does not remain only an Onam dress. People wear these clothes during weddings and other important events in Kerala.

Why Does the White Colour Remain Popular?

The white and off-white materials have been widely used in the traditional clothes of the state. This simple yet elegant colour gives the clothes their distinctive look.

The link with Onam has also become stronger due to many generations wearing traditional dresses of Kerala on occasions of family gatherings, culture shows, and visits during the festival.

It is important to emphasise that there was never any rule in history that required everyone to wear white clothes during Onam. Contemporary Onam celebrations are characterised by the use of different colours and contemporary dresses. The colour white is associated with traditional dresses of Kerala.

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What Does the Gold Kasavu Border Stand For?

Kasavu border is probably the most characteristic feature of traditional textiles of Kerala. Traditionally, kasavu meant golden thread or zari, which was used for making borders of traditional dresses.

With the course of time, the association of light clothes with a golden border became an element of the textile tradition of Kerala. On occasions like Onam, a golden border gives a festive look to the traditional dress without complicating it.

Onam Clothes: Not Only for the Festival

It is also important to mention that Onam clothes are also related to the cultural heritage of Kerala. Traditional dresses worn during the festival allow celebrating one's heritage but at the same time combining it with contemporary fashion trends.

Nowadays, new generations could wear traditional attire along with modern jewelry and hairdos or tops, but still keep that good old white and gold combination.

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Why It Is Unique

The reason for wearing white and gold attire during Onam is not because of some specific dressing code, but rather due to the traditions of the festival, the history of fabrics and distinctive features of Kerala clothes.

The white-and-gold attire has become one of the most recognisable symbols of Onam. Simple yet elegant, the kasavu saree and mundu beautifully reflect Kerala’s traditions, while continuing to blend effortlessly with modern festive fashion.