Explore 55+ heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp status messages, greetings and festive messages to share with family, friends and loved ones as you welcome Bappa.

The time has arrived for celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, and this means time to experience the joy of devotion, happiness, and togetherness. The year 2026 will see the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14 (Monday).

Ganesh Chaturthi is an occasion that witnesses welcoming the God Ganesha with prayers and celebrations in the hope of obtaining blessings of wisdom and good luck. If you want to wish someone during the festival, then here are over 55 Ganesh Chaturthi wishes for you to select from.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Wishes

May Lord Ganesha fill your home with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Wishing you and your family a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi filled with joy and beautiful moments. May Bappa remove every obstacle from your path and bring new opportunities your way. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May the blessings of Lord Ganesha bring peace to your heart and success to your life. Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with devotion, positivity, love and happiness. May Lord Ganesha bless your family with good health, prosperity and togetherness. Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa bring new hope, fresh beginnings and countless reasons to smile this Ganesh Chaturthi. Sending warm wishes of happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones this Ganesh Chaturthi. May every obstacle disappear and every dream move closer to reality with Bappa's blessings. May your life be filled with the joy and positivity that Ganesh Chaturthi brings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings for Family and Friends

May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring your family closer and fill every corner of your home with happiness. Wishing my wonderful family a peaceful and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi. May Bappa always bless us. May our celebrations be filled with laughter, love and unforgettable memories. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Sending heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to everyone who makes life brighter and happier. May Bappa bless you with the strength to overcome every challenge and the courage to chase every dream. This Ganesh Chaturthi, may your home be filled with prayers, smiles and positive energy. May Lord Ganesha guide you towards happiness, success and a beautiful new beginning. Wishing you a festive season filled with family time, delicious food, laughter and Bappa's blessings. May the divine presence of Lord Ganesha bring calm to your heart and happiness to your home. Have a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi surrounded by the people you love. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Short Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes for WhatsApp

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa bless you always. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May happiness find its way to your home. Bappa is here! Wishing everyone a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi. May Bappa remove every obstacle and brighten your journey. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Peace, prosperity and positivity this Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Welcome home, Bappa! May your blessings stay with us always. May your days be happy and your heart be peaceful. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Celebrate with faith, pray with love and welcome Bappa with joy. Wishing you a beautiful and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. Let the festive vibes begin. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Status Messages

Bappa's arrival means a new reason to believe, celebrate and smile. Ganpati Bappa Morya! New beginnings, positive vibes and Bappa's blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! When Bappa arrives, every heart feels a little lighter. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May this Ganesh Chaturthi mark the beginning of better days and brighter moments. Keep faith, stay positive and let Bappa guide the way. Bappa at home, happiness in the heart. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Celebrating the festival with devotion in the heart and happiness all around. May every prayer bring hope and every new beginning bring happiness. Welcoming Bappa with love, faith and endless gratitude. Let the blessings of Lord Ganesha turn obstacles into opportunities.

Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi Messages

May Lord Ganesha give you wisdom to make the right choices, strength to face challenges and happiness to enjoy every moment. On this auspicious occasion, may Bappa bless your family with peace, prosperity and countless happy memories. May every prayer you offer this Ganesh Chaturthi bring hope to your heart and positivity into your life. Wishing you a celebration filled with faith, family, laughter and the blessings of Lord Ganesha. May Bappa's blessings help you leave behind your worries and welcome the future with confidence. May the divine grace of Lord Ganesha bring harmony to your relationships and happiness to your home. This Ganesh Chaturthi, may you find new reasons to be grateful, new dreams to pursue and new memories to cherish. May Bappa bless you with a peaceful mind, a happy heart and a life full of meaningful moments. Sending prayers and warm wishes your way on this special festival. May Lord Ganesha always guide you. May the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi fill your life with love, positivity and renewed hope.

Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes for a New Beginning

May Bappa's arrival mark the beginning of a beautiful and successful chapter in your life. May Lord Ganesha clear every hurdle standing between you and your dreams. Wishing you the courage to begin again, the wisdom to move forward and Bappa's blessings at every step. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring fresh opportunities and a positive start to everything you wish to achieve. Let this festive season remind you that every ending can lead to a new beginning. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May Bappa guide you towards the right path and bless every new step you take. New hopes, new dreams and new beginnings — may Lord Ganesha bless them all. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring clarity to your thoughts and confidence to your decisions. May every new journey you begin be protected by Bappa's blessings. Welcome new beginnings with faith and positivity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026!

Ganpati Bappa Morya Messages

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa's blessings bring happiness to every family. Bappa has arrived, and the celebrations have begun. Ganpati Bappa Morya! With faith in our hearts and Bappa's name on our lips, let us celebrate this beautiful festival. May Bappa stay with you through every high and low. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Let the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya fill your home with positive energy and happiness.

Ways to Send These Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

The wishes can be used to update your WhatsApp status, Instagram caption, Facebook post, or personal wish messages. Personal heartfelt wishes would work great for those who are your loved ones, but shorter wishes can be shared as your social media status update.

You can also combine one of your favourite wishes along with an image that showcases Lord Ganesha and various decorations. "Ganpati Bappa Morya" message can add an extra festivity touch to your wishes.

While welcoming Lord Ganesha and starting your celebration ceremony, you can send these wishes and make your loved ones happy.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026! Ganpati Bappa Morya!