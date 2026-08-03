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World's Only Nest-Building Snake: Amazing King Cobra Facts Every Wildlife Lover Should Know
The king cobra is the world's only snake known to build a nest for its eggs. Discover how this remarkable reptile protects its offspring, why it builds nests, and the fascinating facts that make it unique in the animal kingdom.
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Image Credit : Chat GPT
The world's only nest-building snake.
We've always heard that snakes live in holes made by others. But did you know one snake actually builds its own nest? Out of over 4,000 snake species, only the King Cobra gathers leaves and twigs to make a home for its eggs.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
A mother's duty: Guarding the eggs.
The female King Cobra builds a large nest with dry leaves and twigs. She then lays 20 to 40 eggs inside. Unlike other snakes, she doesn't just leave. She guards the nest for weeks. The decaying leaves create natural heat, which helps the eggs hatch faster. Just before the babies emerge, she leaves, as they are venomous and self-sufficient from birth.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
The world's longest venomous snake.
The King Cobra is also one of the smartest snakes. It can sense danger from far away and becomes extremely aggressive if anyone comes near its nest. It's also the world's longest venomous snake, growing up to 5.5 meters, or about 18 feet! Its unique nesting behaviour makes it a truly special species.
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