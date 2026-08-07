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Memes about Old Monk

As soon as the news of the Old Monk ban broke, social media was filled with memes. Many people posted 'RIP Old Monk', sad that their favourite drink will no longer be available. At the same time, others celebrated, saying that now they will get the 'real' Old Monk. They joked that all this time they were drinking artificially flavoured liquor, but now they will get the original stuff.