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Old Monk to Royal Challenge: Popular Liquor Brands Banned in India? Here's The Full List
Bad news for many! Popular liquor brands in India, including the iconic Old Monk and Royal Challenge, are facing a ban. We tell you which brands are on the list and exactly why they have been banned.
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A deep bond with drinkers
Many liquor brands in India, like Old Monk and Royal Challenge, are almost part of the culture. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has now banned their sale. The reason? It was proven that companies were selling regular spirits by adding artificial rum and whisky flavours. This led to an immediate ban on some brands.
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Which liquor brands are banned in India with immediate effect
FSSAI has banned three variants of Old Monk rum produced at the Mohan Rocky Springwater distillery. Also on the list are Royal Challenge and Antiquity Blue whisky, both major brands owned by Diageo India's United Spirits.
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Bagpiper and Old Cask Banned
The ban also includes Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum from Inbrew Beverages. FSSAI stated that these brands not only used artificial flavours but also misled customers with wrong information on their labels. They failed to mention the use of artificial flavours.
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What about the liquor already in MRP shops?
So, what about the banned liquor stock already in MRP outlets and bars? FSSAI has given them one chance. They have instructed sellers to clearly label the bottles, specifying whether the flavour is natural or artificial. However, the authority has given strict instructions not to use artificial flavours in any new production, with immediate effect.
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Memes about Old Monk
As soon as the news of the Old Monk ban broke, social media was filled with memes. Many people posted 'RIP Old Monk', sad that their favourite drink will no longer be available. At the same time, others celebrated, saying that now they will get the 'real' Old Monk. They joked that all this time they were drinking artificially flavoured liquor, but now they will get the original stuff.
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