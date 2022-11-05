Old Monk flavoured tea; Goa roadside vendor's bizarre combination goes viral: Watch

A weird concoction of tea and Old Monk rum has emerged on social media and has gone viral. Following the details, a roadside vendor at Sinquerim Beach in Candolim, Goa, was selling this unusual combination.

There is no shortage of videos showing street vendors experimenting with bizarre food mixtures on the Internet. While some of these recipes are impressive, most don't go well and earn the wrath of food lovers.

After the chocolate ice cream sandwich, Cola-Oreo bread omelette and bizarre Watermelon Pizza disgusted social media users, a roadside vendor from Goa decided to take the wacky quotient to the next level. Yes, the viral video that surfaced on social media shows a man preparing tea by adding Old Monk rum.

Also Read: Man rescues cobra stuck inside scooter with bare hands; watch video

Twitter handle by the name @DrVW30 shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!!!"

The clip starts with the roadside vendor's tea-making process. Initially, he picks a small clay pot and heats it with a tong. Further, he adds two spoons of liquid into the kulhad, sets it on fire and then adds a bit of Old Monk rum from the bottle. Then he lifts a kettle and pours the tea into the mixture. As the tea settles down, he transfers the mix into another kulhad and serves it.

According to the sources, the roadside vendor serves this unusual tea at Sinquerim Beach in Candolim, Goa.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 27.5K views and 658 likes. While some netizens are impressed with the strange concoction, others found this tea weird and called it an absolute disaster.

A user wrote, "I'm thankful they didn't add cheese to this combo". Another person commented, "Cancel… Chai ke saath aisa karna hum bardaasht nahi kar sakte!"

Some time ago, a similar video of a vendor making tea by adding fruits and fan puff crumbs went viral on digital media and disgusted tea lovers. Watch the video.

Also Read: Elephant curiously peeking into mahout's phone amazed netizens; watch viral video here