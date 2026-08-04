Old Monk Buzz: Delicious Cocktails to Make With the Iconic Rum
Here's looking at a few yummy cocktails you can make with the iconic Old Monk rum. Keep scrolling to learn how to.
Old Monk Buzz
Old Monk dark rum is a loved cultural phenomenon in India, and there's no denying that. It is cherished for its distinct vanilla, caramel, and spiced flavor profile. As the drink comes under the food safety radar, here are a few cocktails to make with this iconic rum.
Monk's Mule
60ml Old Monk, 15ml fresh ginger juice, 60ml pineapple juice, 10ml lime juice, 10ml sugar syrup, 8 mint leaves, and a can of ginger ale. Add the mint leaves with the sugar syrup and lime juice in a tall glass and muddle it. Fill with ice cubes, pour in the ginger juice, pineapple juice, and Old Monk, then finish it off with ginger ale.
Hot Chocolate Rum
Make your hot cocoa and stir in the sugar and Old Monk. Top with a generous dollop of whipped cream and serve while hot. You'll need 30ml Old Monk, 150ml hot cocoa, 1 tsp sugar, and 1 tbsp whipped cream.
The Monks Masala Chai Toddy
45ml Old Monk, 1 glass of hot water (or brewed black tea), 1 cinnamon stick, a few cloves, a few peppercorns, a slice of ginger, a squeeze of fresh lemon, and honey or jaggery to taste. Steep the cinnamon, cloves, peppercorns, and ginger in hot water or freshly brewed black tea for a few minutes. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and stir in honey or jaggery until dissolved. Finally, pour in the Old Monk rum, give it a gentle stir, and serve warm.
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