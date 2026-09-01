For healthy individuals, eating a banana on an empty stomach usually causes no harm. But for some, it might lead to bloating or discomfort. Also, an overripe banana can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar.

A 1992 study in the 'Diabetic Medicine' journal explained that this happens because the starch in bananas converts to sugar as they ripen. So, people with diabetes should watch the quantity and ripeness of the banana.

Note: We can't make a general rule that certain foods are bad for everyone on an empty stomach. A food that causes problems for one person might be perfectly fine for another. It's always best to consult a doctor. People with gastric issues like acidity or Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) should be especially mindful of their diet.

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