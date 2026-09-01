Morning Food Mistakes: 7 Foods You Should Avoid Eating on an Empty Stomach
Wondering what not to eat on an empty stomach? From spicy foods to sugary choices, discover common foods that may trigger acidity, bloating or digestive discomfort when eaten first thing in the morning.
Can you have tea on an empty stomach?
Waking up is tough, but for many, skipping that morning tea or coffee is even tougher. However, having tea or coffee on an empty stomach can cause heartburn and discomfort for some. The caffeine in coffee can increase acid production in your stomach, leading to irritation. Doctors advise people who already have acidity issues to be extra careful.
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Foods with high acidity
Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges are packed with benefits, no doubt. But, eating them on an empty stomach can trigger heartburn because of their acidic nature.
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Fried foods
Eating oily and high-fat foods like bajji, bonda, or vada first thing in the morning can make digestion difficult. This can leave you feeling bloated. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) also points out that fatty or greasy foods can trigger dyspepsia symptoms in some people.
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Should you avoid curd?
For people who often deal with acidity and bloating, having curd or yoghurt can cause discomfort. If you're one of them, it's better to have it with your lunch instead of on an empty stomach.
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Banana
For healthy individuals, eating a banana on an empty stomach usually causes no harm. But for some, it might lead to bloating or discomfort. Also, an overripe banana can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar.
A 1992 study in the 'Diabetic Medicine' journal explained that this happens because the starch in bananas converts to sugar as they ripen. So, people with diabetes should watch the quantity and ripeness of the banana.
Note: We can't make a general rule that certain foods are bad for everyone on an empty stomach. A food that causes problems for one person might be perfectly fine for another. It's always best to consult a doctor. People with gastric issues like acidity or Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) should be especially mindful of their diet.
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