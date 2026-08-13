6 6 Image Credit : our own

Plan your tasks

Take just five minutes in the morning to plan your day's tasks. You can write them down or just think them through. This simple habit gives you a clear idea of what needs to be done and when. It reduces work-related stress and helps you manage your time better. Plus, the feeling of ticking off a task from your list boosts your happiness. Studies show that people who plan their day are way more productive.