- Home
- Lifestyle
- Feeling Tired in the Morning? 5 Simple Morning Habits for Better Energy and a Happier Mood
Feeling Tired in the Morning? 5 Simple Morning Habits for Better Energy and a Happier Mood
Want to feel happier and more energetic throughout the day? Discover five simple morning habits that can help create a positive routine, support daily energy and set a healthier tone for your day.
16
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Things you must do in the morning
How you begin your day often decides your mood. Starting with stress and rushing around can leave you feeling tired and irritable. But, a few simple morning habits can make your body and mind feel fresh. These habits help you focus better, reduce stress, and stay positive. Let's look at five must-do things to kickstart your day.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Getty
Drink a glass of water
Your body gets a bit dehydrated overnight while you sleep. So, the best thing to do after waking up is to drink a glass or two of lukewarm water. This kickstarts your metabolism and helps your digestive system work properly. It also flushes out toxins. Experts say drinking water in the morning even boosts your brain function.
36
Image Credit : Getty
20 minutes of exercise
A short walk, some yoga, or any light exercise in the morning releases endorphins, the 'happy hormones'. These hormones boost your mood and cut down stress. Better blood circulation also keeps you energetic all day. Even if you're short on time, a quick 15-20 minute walk or stretch can make a huge difference to your body and mind.
46
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Stay away from your phone
Many of us grab our phones right after waking up to check social media or news. This puts your brain under stress without you even realising it. Seeing negative news or comparing your life to others can weigh you down. Try to stay off your phone for the first 30 minutes. Instead, talk to your family, meditate, or just enjoy a quiet cup of tea. It will bring you peace for the rest of the day.
56
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Healthy Breakfast
A lot of people tend to skip breakfast, but it's the most important meal. Your morning meal is the main fuel that gives you energy for the entire day. A protein-rich breakfast with fruits, eggs, milk, nuts, or sprouts provides essential nutrients. This helps fight tiredness, improves your focus, and stops you from getting 'hangry'.
66
Image Credit : our own
Plan your tasks
Take just five minutes in the morning to plan your day's tasks. You can write them down or just think them through. This simple habit gives you a clear idea of what needs to be done and when. It reduces work-related stress and helps you manage your time better. Plus, the feeling of ticking off a task from your list boosts your happiness. Studies show that people who plan their day are way more productive.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos