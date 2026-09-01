September 2026 is packed with major Hindu festivals and observances. But which important dates fall this month? Check the complete festival calendar from Janmashtami to Pitru Paksha.

The month of September 2026 shall be of huge spiritual significance as there will be a number of Hindu festivals and observances scheduled. The Hindu calendar month of September 2026 will have various festivals including Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej and commencement of Pitru Paksha.

September 2026 Hindu Festivals Calendar

September 4 – Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 4. This festival will commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees observe fasting and prayers.

September 5 – Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi will follow on September 5. It is one of the festivals which commemorates the childhood traditions of Lord Krishna. Celebrations take place in various parts of India.

September 7 – Aja Ekadashi

Aja Ekadashi falls on 7th September, 2026. The observance of Ekadashi is done by fasting and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu.

September 14 – Hartalika Teej & Ganesh Chaturthi

September 14 will witness two major festivals as Hartalika Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi will fall on the same day. On this day, women undergo fasting and pray for a happy marriage life, the prosperity of their husbands. Ganesh Chaturthi is marked as the first day of the famous Ganesh festival and celebrated through Ganpati idols, prayers, and offerings.

September 15 - Rishi Panchami

Rishi Panchami will take place on September 15 during the Bhadrapada festival season.

September 17 – Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja is on September 17 and involves offering prayers to Lord Vishwakarma.

September 19 - Radha Ashtami

Radha Ashtami will take place on September 19 and celebrate the appearance of Radha.

September 22 - Parsva Ekadashi

Following that, there will be Parsva Ekadashi on September 22.

September 25 - Anant Chaturdashi & Ganesh Visarjan

On September 25 is Anant Chaturdashi as well as Ganesh Visarjan.

September 26 - Bhadrapada Purnima

Bhadrapada Purnima will take place on September 26.

September 27 - Pitru Paksha Starts

Pitru Paksha will begin on September 27, being a period devoted to honoring ancestors. Pitru Paksha lasts until October in 2026.

The days of celebration may differ according to regional Panchang used, so devotees need to refer to local timings of puja and fasting.