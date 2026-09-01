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Hema REVEALS Battle With Severe Depression, Opens Up About Ice Bath Therapy: 'It Was...’
Actress Hema opens up about her battle with severe depression and shares how ice bath therapy became part of her coping routine during a difficult phase of her mental health journey.
Film industry stress is no joke.
Life in the film industry isn't just about glamour; it's also full of stress. Hema recently shared in an interview how she dealt with a very tough phase. She explained how personal and professional pressures pushed her into a dark place and the extreme steps she took to find her way back.
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Emotional Burst and the Fear of Depression
Hema revealed that she was battling severe depression and didn't know how to handle her emotions. The mental pain was so bad, she said, 'I was scared I would either die from depression or hurt someone in a fit of rage.' She felt that if she didn't let out her pent-up anger, something terrible would happen.
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The Ice Bath Therapy Experience
To deal with this intense stress, Hema tried 'Ice Bath' therapy. She said she sat amidst 150 kg of ice and just screamed her lungs out to release all her anger and pain. 'Experts prepare you mentally for it,' she explained. 'They guide you to let go of all the baggage.' Hema admitted she yelled and used abusive (censored) words to vent, which finally made her feel light and relieved.
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The Idea to Help Others
Hema was so impressed by the therapy's results that she got trained in it herself. Wanting to help others facing similar mental health struggles, she organised ice bath sessions for about 30 people at her clubhouse. She said they've taken a short break for the monsoon but will start the sessions again in the summer.
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Hema's Film Career
Hema believes it's crucial to address mental health issues head-on instead of bottling them up. She feels that the ice bath therapy helped her control her anger and emotions, allowing her to be calmer now. After working non-stop for nearly 20 years, Hema is now more selective with her film roles. Her name also frequently pops up in the list of controversial actors in the industry.
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