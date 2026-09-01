To deal with this intense stress, Hema tried 'Ice Bath' therapy. She said she sat amidst 150 kg of ice and just screamed her lungs out to release all her anger and pain. 'Experts prepare you mentally for it,' she explained. 'They guide you to let go of all the baggage.' Hema admitted she yelled and used abusive (censored) words to vent, which finally made her feel light and relieved.

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