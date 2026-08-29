Empty Perfume Bottles Sitting At Home? Try These 4 Clever Decor Ideas Instead
Don’t throw away your empty perfume bottles! Discover four creative and easy ways to reuse them as stylish home decor pieces while giving old bottles a beautiful new purpose.
1. A Mini Flower Vase
Tall perfume bottles with narrow necks are perfect for holding a few small flowers. First, clean the bottle thoroughly to remove any leftover scent and liquid, and let it dry. Then, just add a little water and pop in a few flower stems or small plant cuttings. It looks great on a bedside table, a window sill, or even your office desk. For a better look, you can group two or three bottles of different shapes together.
Also read: Akita Inu to Samoyed- 5 Most Expensive Dog Breeds in India- That Cost Lakhs To Bring Home
2. Room Freshener Diffuser
You can also convert an empty perfume bottle into a simple scent diffuser. After cleaning the bottle completely, fill it with a proper diffuser liquid and place some reed sticks inside. The sticks will soak up the liquid and slowly release a lovely fragrance into the room. The best part? It needs no electricity! But remember, just mixing water and essential oil might not work for all bottle types or for long-term use. It's always safer to use a proper diffuser liquid.
Also read: Nepal Flood Horror: Herd Of Elephants Swept Away By Water Rescued In Uttar Pradesh - WATCH
3. Fairy Light Bottle
If you have a transparent glass perfume bottle, you can easily turn it into a tiny decorative lamp. Just put a string of battery-operated mini LED or cork fairy lights inside the bottle. When you switch it on at night, the tiny lights inside the glass create a beautiful decorative effect. You can place it on your bedside table, bookshelf, or in the living room. Just make sure the battery and wires are properly secured and keep it out of reach of children.
Also read: Toxic OTT Release: Netflix or JioHotstar or Prime Video? When and Where to Watch Yash's Action Film? Read HERE
4. Dressing Table Organiser
You can use small perfume bottles with a wide mouth to neatly store small items like rings, earrings, hair clips, and bobby pins. This will help reduce the clutter on your dressing table. If the bottle's design is already pretty, you don't need to do anything extra. But if you want, you can give it a personal touch by adding decorative stickers or ribbons on the outside.
Also read: ChatGPT Search Warning: These Topics May Be Flagged Depending On What You Ask And Why
How to Clean the Bottle
Old perfume bottles might have leftover fragrance and oil residues. So, before you reuse them, it's important to wash the bottle well, rinse it several times with clean water, and let it dry completely. Don't try to force open the cap or spray mechanism. Be extra careful when handling glass bottles to avoid any cuts or injuries.
Also read: Sleeping 8 Hours But Still Feeling Tired Your Sleep Schedule May Be The Real Problem
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.