A herd of elephants swept away by devastating floodwaters in Nepal reportedly made a dramatic escape and reached Uttar Pradesh, creating an extraordinary wildlife rescue story.

A video showing the incredible survival and rescue of five wild elephants is winning hearts on social media. The herd, with three adult elephants and two calves, was swept away by strong floodwaters in Nepal and ended up in Uttar Pradesh, India. The footage of their struggle and eventual rescue has now gone viral.

Herd Refused to Abandon Calves

It is believed that heavy rains in Nepal caused flash floods, which trapped the elephants. They were carried by the strong currents and eventually reached the swirling waters near the Girijapuri Barrage in Bahraich. What's amazing is that even in the middle of the powerful currents, the adult elephants refused to abandon the two calves. They stayed together, protecting the little ones, even when their own lives were in danger. This incredible display of family bond is what's getting a lot of attention online.

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Forest Department to the Rescue

Once the elephants were spotted trapped near the barrage, the Forest Department and the Irrigation Department quickly launched a joint rescue operation. It took them hours of effort in a very risky situation to guide the elephants to safety. Finally, the officials managed to rescue all five of them. After the video was shared, people on social media started talking about the strong family bonds and protective instincts of elephants. Many commented that the elephants showed courage and unity that even humans can learn from. While the Nepal floods have caused a lot of damage, this story of survival has become a ray of hope. Sharing the video, Supriya Sahu IAS, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change & Forests in Tamil Nadu, called the elephants 'extraordinarily brave'.