Give old plastic bottles a second life with this easy DIY broom hack. Learn how to turn household plastic waste into a sturdy cleaning broom in just 5 minutes while saving money and reducing waste.

Cleaning spiderwebs from ceilings and corners can be a real pain. We often buy special long-handled brooms just for this. But what if we told you that you don't have to spend a single rupee anymore? You can make a fantastic broom yourself in just five minutes, using empty plastic bottles from your home. This trick not only saves you money but also helps recycle plastic, which is great for the environment. It's a brilliant way to keep your house clean, especially during the monsoon. Let's find out how to make this simple broom.

What will you need?

You don't need much for this broom. Just a few empty plastic bottles, a long stick or pipe to use as a handle, a knife or cutter to slice the bottles, and a nail and hammer to attach everything.

The simple way to make the broom

First, take the plastic bottles you've collected and cut off the bottom part with a knife.

Next, make vertical cuts from the bottom edge all the way up, keeping about one centimetre between each cut. This will turn the bottle into bristles, just like a broom.

Now, take a few of these prepared bottles and slide them one inside the other. The more bottles you use, the thicker and stronger your broom will be.

Finally, fit this bundle of bottles onto the head of your wooden stick or pipe and secure it tightly with a nail.

Your DIY broom is ready to use! This broom is perfect for cleaning out all the dust and spiderwebs from the nooks and corners of your house. It just goes to show that something we think of as waste can be turned into a very useful cleaning tool. Why not give it a try yourself?