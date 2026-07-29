Want Festive Glow? Try These Easy DIY Turmeric Face Packs Instead Of Expensive Facials
Want to look your best this festive season without spending a bomb on facials? We've got you covered. Just head to your kitchen and whip up these simple face packs for a gorgeous, natural glow.
Get Glowing Skin This Shravan
Turmeric-Yogurt and Turmeric-Gram Flour Face Packs
1. Turmeric and Yogurt Face Pack
This pack is a great choice if you have dry skin that has lost its shine.
What you need: 2 teaspoons of yogurt and a pinch of turmeric.
How to make it: Mix both ingredients well to form a smooth paste.
How to use: Clean your face, apply the pack, and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm or cool water.
Benefits: This pack moisturises your skin, makes it soft, and leaves your face looking fresh and radiant.
2. Turmeric and Gram Flour (Besan) Face Pack
This one works wonders for people with oily skin and tanning.
What you need: 2 teaspoons of gram flour (besan), a pinch of turmeric, and enough rose water or milk to make a paste.
How to make it: Combine all the ingredients to create a thick paste.
How to use: Apply it evenly on your face. After 15-20 minutes, gently scrub your face as you wash it off.
Benefits: It removes dirt and grime, controls excess oil, reduces tanning, and helps your face look naturally bright.
Turmeric-Aloe Vera and Turmeric-Honey Face Packs with Extra Tips
3. Turmeric and Aloe Vera Face Pack
If your skin feels irritated during the monsoon, this pack will give you a cooling effect.
What you need: 2 teaspoons of fresh aloe vera gel and a pinch of turmeric.
How to make it: Mix the turmeric into the fresh aloe vera gel.
How to use: Apply it on your face and wash it off with cool water after 15 minutes.
Benefits: It soothes the skin, helps reduce minor inflammation and redness, and makes your skin look fresh and hydrated.
4. Turmeric and Honey Face Pack
This pack is very useful for those with sensitive or dry skin.
What you need: 1 teaspoon of honey and a pinch of turmeric.
How to make it: Mix both ingredients well and apply a thin layer on your face.
How to use: Wash it off with water after 10-15 minutes.
Benefits: It helps lock in moisture, makes the skin soft, and gives it a natural glow.
Things to remember
- Always clean your face with a face wash before applying any pack.
- Use these packs only 1-2 times a week.
- Don't add too much turmeric; a small pinch is enough.
- Apply a light moisturiser after removing the pack.
- If you feel any itching or burning, stop using the pack and consult a dermatologist.
More tips for a natural glow during Shravan
- Drink plenty of water.
- Include fresh fruits and leafy vegetables in your diet.
- Get enough sleep for healthy skin.
- Don't forget to use sunscreen when you go out.
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