1. Turmeric and Yogurt Face Pack

This pack is a great choice if you have dry skin that has lost its shine.

What you need: 2 teaspoons of yogurt and a pinch of turmeric.

How to make it: Mix both ingredients well to form a smooth paste.

How to use: Clean your face, apply the pack, and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm or cool water.

Benefits: This pack moisturises your skin, makes it soft, and leaves your face looking fresh and radiant.

2. Turmeric and Gram Flour (Besan) Face Pack

This one works wonders for people with oily skin and tanning.

What you need: 2 teaspoons of gram flour (besan), a pinch of turmeric, and enough rose water or milk to make a paste.

How to make it: Combine all the ingredients to create a thick paste.

How to use: Apply it evenly on your face. After 15-20 minutes, gently scrub your face as you wash it off.

Benefits: It removes dirt and grime, controls excess oil, reduces tanning, and helps your face look naturally bright.