DIY Beauty: Turn Homegrown Oranges into a Skin-Brightening Face Pack
Want to add that orangy freshness to your skin? Let us tell you how to make a simple zesty prange face pack packed with benefits that will make your skin supple and soft. Keep reading to learn more.
Orange freshness!
If you have fresh oranges growing in your home garden, then why not use them to make a refreshing orange face pack packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C to add that dose of glow and healthiness to your skin? Here's how you can do it!
Budget friendly and how!
Rather than investing in high-end Vitamin C products, you can whip up this pack right at home. Do make sure to consult with your dermatologist before adding this to your skincare pamper routine.
To do!
Take 2 tablespoons of fresh orange pulp or juice, 1 tablespoon of plain yogurt, 1 teaspoon of honey, 1 teaspoon of gram flour (besan), and voilà, mix it up well!
Tips to keep in mind!
Apply the mixture to a clean face. Make sure to avoid the eye area. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water, and pat dry your skin, followed by a good moisturiser.
Benefits!
Refresh dull-looking skin
Leave skin feeling soft and hydrated
Gently cleanse away excess oil and impurities
Provide a natural glow after use
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