4 6 Image Credit : Getty

Easy method to prepare the shampoo:

First, wash the flowers and leaves thoroughly. Boil them in water on a medium flame for 5-7 minutes. Once the water thickens a bit, turn off the heat and let it cool. Then, mash the flowers and leaves well and strain the liquid. Finally, mix in the green gram flour and a spoon of coconut oil. Your natural, foamy shampoo is ready!