DIY Hibiscus Shampoo: An Easy Herbal Hair Care Recipe You Can Make at Home
Tired of chemical shampoos that damage your hair? You can easily make a natural, herbal shampoo at home using just hibiscus flowers and leaves. This is a great natural solution to control hair fall and make your hair strong and shiny.
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How to make hibiscus herbal shampoo at home?
Most store-bought shampoos contain harsh chemicals like sulphates and parabens. While they seem to clean your hair initially, they eventually strip the scalp's natural oils, leading to dryness and hair fall. Making your own hibiscus shampoo is a simple way to avoid this.
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Hair benefits of hibiscus:
Hibiscus flowers and leaves are packed with amino acids, Vitamin C, and a natural conditioner called mucilage. These nutrients strengthen your hair roots, stop hair fall, fight dandruff, and give your hair a natural shine and softness.
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Ingredients needed:
To make this shampoo, you need 4-5 hibiscus flowers, 8-10 hibiscus leaves, 2 spoons of green gram flour or shikakai powder for cleaning, 1 spoon of coconut or olive oil, and some water as required.
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Easy method to prepare the shampoo:
First, wash the flowers and leaves thoroughly. Boil them in water on a medium flame for 5-7 minutes. Once the water thickens a bit, turn off the heat and let it cool. Then, mash the flowers and leaves well and strain the liquid. Finally, mix in the green gram flour and a spoon of coconut oil. Your natural, foamy shampoo is ready!
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How to use:
First, wet your hair. Then, apply the hibiscus mixture to your scalp and hair, and massage gently. It won't create a lot of lather like chemical shampoos, but it will effectively remove all the dirt and oil. Leave it on for 3 to 5 minutes before rinsing with plain water.
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Important tips:
This natural shampoo has no chemical preservatives, so it's best to use it on the day you make it. If you use this shampoo once or twice a week, you'll notice your hair starting to grow thicker and darker.
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