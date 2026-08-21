In Vedic astrology, Mercury is a key planet. It governs our intelligence, wisdom, speech, education, business, and even maths. So, astrological beliefs say that when Mercury changes its sign, it can really impact a person's career, finances, and decision-making skills. September 2026 is looking special because of Mercury's movements. The planet will travel through two different signs this month.

First, on September 7, Mercury will enter Virgo. Then, on September 26, it will move into Libra. Astrological predictions suggest that these two transits will create a favourable time for some zodiac signs.

Let's check out the 5 signs that can expect good progress in things like money, career growth, business profits, communication skills, and new opportunities.

Also read: August 28 Lunar Eclipse 2026: These 5 Zodiac Signs Should Be Extra Careful During Chandra Grahan